Doncaster junior football club set to unveil new pitches following expansion

A junior football club in Doncaster will be hosting a event next month, welcoming visitors to their ground to mark the opening of five brand new pitches.

Tickhill Juniors Football Club began around 25 years ago, as a small group providing grassroots sport and coaching for children from nearby schools.

The Tickhill Juniors Football Club under 7's

At the time the club did not have their own ground, moving between various playing fields in the Tickhill area but, thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers, in 2005 they secured their current ground at Friars Hill.

Originally playing on a 12-acre site, the club expanded in 2014 taking over a another five acres allowing them to introduce more football pitches.

Since then, the club has grown and developed now providing football for over 220 children, ranging from five to 18 years old.

And thanks to the most recent expansion, the club now boasts a men’s side and are looking to introduce a ladies team.

The younger teams are predominately made up of children from surrounding schools, with the under 7’s through to the under 16’s playing in the Doncaster and District Junior Football League.

The club, which is made up of around 50 volunteers, rely solely on player subscriptions and fundraising events to maintain the grounds, and to help them expand.

Throughout the year, they host events such as a BBQ on Tickhill gala day to an annual tournament held over two days in June and are planning on hosting a ball at the Keepmoat Stadium next year for around 350 guests to raise funds.

Tickhill Juniors FC is also a FA Charter Standard Community Club, which means they are recognised by the Football Association for having qualified and CRB checked coaches offering a high quality, safe and enjoyable grassroots football experience for every age group.

Jeff Lockhart, Chairman of TJFC, has been with the club 14 years after becoming involved when his son joined the team.

He said: “I got involved in 2004 when my son was in the under 6’s team. Since then the club has grown massively, it’s comparatively one of the biggest clubs in Doncaster.

“We are providing quality football, structured coaching and training sessions. With team sports, it teaches discipline and sets a good example, it’s everything positive.

“We are always looking for more sponsors, either local businesses or individuals, to help the club to continue and to help us develop further.”

Over the past year, the club have managed to acquire a further 11 acres, meaning they now have the space for 15 pitches.

So, to mark the occasion and to celebrate the great achievement, they will be hosting a football tournament on the new land consisting of five games, involving the under 14’s through to the Under 18’s, and the men's side.

Visitors are invited to enjoy the day on Sunday November 18, where a range of entertainment and food will be on offer.

If you want to get involved in the club, or are a potential sponsor visit the TJFC website or email Jeff via jefftlockhart26@aol.co.uk