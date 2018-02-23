'Doncaster is a s*** hole, everyone is either fat, a p*key or disabled:' Vile Twitter troll who attacked town and celebs outed as Scunthorpe dad-of-two

A Twitter troll who waged a hate campaign against a string of celebrities and launched a scathing attack on Doncaster has been unmasked as a dad of two from Scunthorpe.

Josh Maddison, 28, hid behind an online account from which he posted 3,100 messages - many of them homophobic, sexist and racist.

He singled out a number of stars including Gary Barlow who he mocked after the singer's baby daughter was stillborn and also mocked TV presenter Katie Price over her disabled son Harvey.

The Sun reported that Maddison deleted his social media accounts when confronted by a journalist and has since claimed he's 'grown up' since dishing out his sick abuse.

One of his tweets targeted Doncaster and read: "I'm in Doncaster, it's a s*** hole, everyone is either fat, a pikey, disabled or all of the above.. Really really f****** hate doncaster."

Welsh footballer Gareth Bale was singled out for abuse as well as the late radio and TV presenter Terry Wogan and Apprentice host Sir Alan Sugar, who Maddison wished a fatal heart attack upon.

Jewish actress Sarah Silverman also got trolled with Maddison telling her to 'watch out for gas chambers', in a sick reference to the Holocaust.

Of his tweets, at least 68 were racist, 13 were sexist, 18 were homophobic and 99 abused celebrities, according to The Sun.

Maddison was traced to a house on the outskirts of Scunthorpe where The Sun confronted him over his vile tirade.

Having begged the paper not to expose him, he said: 'I hope you'll take this into consideration and that we were all young, we do silly things.

'We all like to have a have a laugh and stuff like that. I've grown up you know.'