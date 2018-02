Have your say

Doncaster hospital chiefs have apologised to patients after phone faults caused problems this afternoon.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust, which runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary said that people may have "struggled" to get through to the switchboard during the malfunction.

A spokesman said on Twitter: "Apologies to anyone who’s struggled to contact our switchboard this afternoon.

"We’ve had a fault on our phone lines but they’re back up and running now."