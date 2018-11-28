Doncaster health heroes awarded for ‘going above and beyond every day’

The borough's health heroes have been praised for their hard work at an annual awards ceremony.

NHS staff and volunteers who work in Doncaster have had their achievements and dedication recognised and at an event, which was held earlier this month.

The event, held at the Keepmoat Stadium, was organised to highlight the hard work that staff and volunteers do every day at Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) to support and improve the lives of others.

Lawson Pater, RDaSH Chairman, said: “This is a really special event which recognises our talented, passionate and dedicated staff and volunteers who go above and beyond every day.

“We are very proud to be working with them and it’s our way of saying a big thank you to each and every one.”

Over 200 entries were received from staff, patients, carers and the public.

Staff from Doncaster were given awards alongside their colleagues who work in Rotherham and North Lincolnshire.

In Doncaster the winners were:



Patient Experience and Carer Involvement Award

Runner up – Neuro-rehabilitation Unit, Magnolia Lodge, Doncaster

Health and Wellbeing Award

Runner up – Early Intervention Team, Doncaster

Continuous Service Improvement Award

Winner – Early Intervention Team, Doncaster

Support Team of the Year Award

Winner – Finance Team (covering all areas of the Trust)

Runner up – Clinical Systems Team (covering all areas of the Trust)

Support Worker of the Year Award

Winner – June Stead, Community Specialist Palliative Care, St John’s Information and Support Centre, Doncaster

Runner up – Karen Stephenson, Hazel Ward, Doncaster

Clinical Team of the Year Award

Winner – The School Nursing Team, Doncaster

Runner up – Health Action Team, Community Learning Disabilities, Doncaster

Clinician of the Year Award

Winner – Heidi Atkinson, St John’s Hospice, Doncaster

Volunteer of the Year Award

Winner – Volunteers at WellBean Coffee Lounge, Doncaster

Runner up – Jane Large, Volunteer support in Learning Disabilities Day Services, Doncaster

Quality Care Award

Winner – Jessica Dunn, Cognitive Behaviour Therapist, Cantley Health Centre, Doncaster

Runner up – Sarah Jones, Health Visitor, Hollybush Health Centre, Doncaster

Chief Executive’s Award

Winner – Michelle Machin from the Unplanned Community Care Team, Doncaster

Chairman’s Award (Overall winner)

Winner – The Early Intervention Team, Doncaster