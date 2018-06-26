Doncaster Girl Guides in hunt for new members

A Doncaster branch of the Girl Guides has launched a hunt for new members.

The 28th Doncaster Guides unit, which is based in Scawsby, is looking for girls to sign up to the long-established organisation.

A spokesman for the the group said: "We would like more girls to join our unit so we can continue to thrive and offer girls a girl only space to learn and develop outside of school."

The group is open to girls aged 10-14.

"We would love to hear from you if your daughter is interested in joining our weekly meetings to get involved in badge work, gardening, outdoor cooking, games, crafts, trips, charity work and lots more," added the spokesman.

If you would like more details please contact 28thdoncasterguides@gmail.com