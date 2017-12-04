Doncaster gets festive as Santas chase the pud

It could only happen at Christmas!

A gang of Santa lookalikes gathered at Doncaster Lakeside on Sunday, before chasing a giant Christmas pudding around the site for over a mile.

The British Heart Foundation Chase the Pub event at Doncaster Lakeside; Sunday December 4

They were taking part in the annual ‘Chase the Pud’ event run by the Bawtry and Doncaster branch of the British Heart Foundation took place, raising money for lifesaving heart research.

After a warm up routine led by Cre8tive Dance Studio in Armthorpe, Brian Swift, the chairman of the branch along with mascot Mr Hearty started the race, and festive fundraisers dressed up as Santa’s chased a Christmas Pudding round the 1.25 mile course around Doncaster Lakeside.

Runners included several children from the Townfield Primary School, Members of Fit Rovers from Club Doncaster Foundation at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Dave Trotter, BHF event manager for the Bawtry and Doncaster branch, said: “This year’s Chase the Pud event was another great family day with our fundraisers joining together in our fight for every heartbeat. It’s only thanks to our dedicated fundraisers that we’re able to fund life saving research into heart and circulatory disease that helps make a huge difference to so many lives.

“We have come a long way with our research and by taking part in events like Chase the Pud you can help transform the lives of the 38,780 people in Doncaster living with these devastating conditions.”

For more information on any of the charity's fundraising events including ‘Dance for Every Heartbeat’ which will take place on 2nd March 2018 at the Parklands Club, Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster contact 07515 284218.

