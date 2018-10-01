Doncaster football legend Kevin Keegan lifts lid on career in explosive new book

Doncaster born football icon Kevin Keegan has lifted the lid on his career in the game in an explosive new autobiography.

The Armthorpe-born ace, 67, has revealed all in My Life In Football, which tells his story from the back streets of Doncaster to his rise to the top of the sport with Liverpool and England as well as spells in management with Newcastle, Manchester City and the national side.

Kevin Keegan was born in this house in Armthorpe in 1951.

The book, out now, tells of Keegan’s early days – from his birth in the mining village in 1951, his days at Cantley’s St Peter’s School and his formative football career which saw him playing for Peglers brass foundry team.

It also deals with his rejection by Doncaster Rovers and his subsequent deal with near neighbours Scunthorpe United which was the start of his rise to the top of the world game.

Born on Valentine’s Day 1951 at 32 Elm Place, Armthorpe to English parents of part Irish ancestry, he attended his local school, St. Peter’s High School in nearby Cantley.

At the age of 16, Keegan was spotted playing at amateur level for Pegler, his employer at the time, and signed by fourth division Scunthorpe United – one of just two professional sides in the division.

Reputedly rejected by his home town club of Doncaster Rovers for being too small, Keegan became a first team regular and scored 18 goals in 124 games, attracting the attention of the Merseyside giants Liverpool with legendary boss Bill Shankly snapping him up for £35,000 in 1971.

The move proved to be the beginning of the soccer star’s rise to fame - and becoming a global icon of the game.

During a glittering spell with the Reds, he won three First Division titles, the UEFA Cup twice, the FA Cup and the European Cup and also became an England regular, making his debut in 1972, becoming captain in 1976 and scoring 21 goals for his country in 63 games - although his World Cup career was limited to just 26 minutes at the 1982 finals in Spain.

Further successful spells followed at Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle before he made the step into management, taking the reins at Newcastle, (twice), Fulham and Manchester City and of course, England, who he managed from 1999-2000.

His infamous “love it” rant against Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson as he struggled to cope with the pressure at Newcastle made headlines around the globe. Now a TV pundit, he still makes regular visits to Doncaster where he remains a hometown hero.