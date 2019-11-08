Doncaster floods: These are all the roads closed in Doncaster this morning due to flooding
A number of roads across Doncaster remain closed this morning due to severe flooding.
Doncaster Council has issued an updated list of roads which are currently shut
Pastures Road - Mexborough (Between Pastures Lodge and Melton Road)
Clay Lane West - Edenthorpe (Between Little Lane and Thorpe Lane)
A60 Tickhill Road (Junction Wellingley Lane)
A6023 Low Road Conisbrough (Between A630 Doncaster Road and Castle Hill)
Hound Hill Lane (Entirety, from Sticking Lane to Bolton upon Dearne)
Pastures Lane - Cadeby to Mexborough (Between Hollowgate and Melton Mill Lane
Daw Lane -Bentley
A19 Bentley Road - Bentley
A638 Great North Road - Highfields
A631 Gainsborough Road - Bawtry
Greys Bridge at Denaby
A18 Leger Way - Intake
A6023 Doncaster Road - Denaby
Alexandra Road - Bentley
Newstead Road - Bentley
Kirk Bramwith Bridge at Low Lane, Kirk Bramwith
Fordstead Lane - Arksey (between Barnby Dun and Bentley)