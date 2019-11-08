Doncaster floods: These are all the flood warnings and alerts in place this morning

Doncaster remains on a high state of alert this morning with 20 flood warnings in place for the town.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:45 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:46 am

The Environment Agency has released an updated list of flood warnings and alerts after yesterday’s torrential downpour saw water levels in the River Don rise to destructive levels and break its banks in places.

Read More

Read More
These are all the roads currently closed in Doncaster due to flooding

This is the full list of alerts and warnings for Doncaster, issued at 5.30am.

Flood alerts in Doncaster

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Flood warningsFlooding is expected - immediate action required

River Don at Barnby Dun

River Don at Bentley

River Don at Bentley Moor

River Don at Braithwaite

River Don at Conisbrough

River Don at Doncaster

River Don at Kirk Bramwith

River Don at Kirk Sandall

River Don at Lower Sprotbrough

River Don at Mexborough

River Don at Newton Farm

River Don at South Bramwith

River Don at Stainforth

River Don at Thorpe in Balne

River Don at Trumfleet

River Don at Willow Bridge Caravan Site

Flood alerts – flooding is possible, be prepared

Lower River Don catchment

Middle River Don

River Dearne catchment

River Went catchment

Lower River Don catchment

Middle River Don

River Dearne catchment

River Went catchment

Lower River Don catchment

Middle River Don

River Dearne catchment

River Went catchment