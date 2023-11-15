The acclaimed Doncaster Festival of Light is offering a new service for hearing impaired visitors to its fifth anniversary celebration.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Festival of Light has become a much loved fixture in the city’s calendar and is presented by Right Up Our Street, the Arts Council Funded Community Arts Project that has forged a network of people across the borough creating and being a part of brilliant art and culture.

Running from November 24 to December 3, this year’s festival - once again based in Doncaster Minster - will showcase three major pieces from arts collective Universal Everything, who’s work will be stopping off in Doncaster after having been exhibited in Barcelona and Seoul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And this year, for the first time, organisers are offering two evenings - November 24 and December 2 - when slots for the three installations will be British Sign Language friendly, with a short promotional video being produced in BSL.

The Festival will have two evenings with BSL support

“We are delighted to be able to add this extra service, which we believe makes the event even more inclusive than ever,” said Festival director Sally Lockey.

“The festival represents the collective spirit and creativity of Doncaster and, as such, we want to be able to welcome as many people as possible to enjoy what is going to be a spectacular fifth birthday.”

The Festival runs from 6.30pm to 9pm on the opening night and from 5pm to 9pm all other evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Festival of Light is free to attend, to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, tickets must be booked online in advance. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/right-up-our-street