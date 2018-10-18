Doncaster fatal crash tragedy is not thought to have been down to dangerous driving: police column

One of the main roads in Stainforth was closed in the early hours of the morning recently, due to a tragic car crash, writes Insp Mark Payling.

A police officer guards an accident site in Yorkshire. Picture: Charles Round, Johnston Press

Sadly, the 36-year-old driver died after the silver Ford Puma he was driving crashed into a wall on Thorne Road, near the Post Office.

The road was closed while our colleagues who investigate road traffic collisions carried out their work to find out what had happened.

It is suspected that the crash happened after the driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel. Dangerous driving is not suspected, and no one else was injured.

Our thoughts are with the driver’s family at this sad time, and a full investigation is being carried out for the coroner.

Witnesses call us on 101 quoting incident number 4 of Wednesday, October 10.

It was a busy period for officers in Doncaster East.

In the early hours of Friday, October 12, officers were called out after reports of an attempt to steal a hole-in-the-wall type cash machine from outside the Co-op on Broadway, in Dunscroft.

It was reported they had been using a vehicle to try to take it. Four people were arrested within hours of us being called, and inquiries are ongoing.

On the subject of Broadway, figures have recently been collated to show the effect of action to deal with speeding on that road over the past year.

We can now say that:

*70 people have been processed for speeding offences

*38 have been offered driving improvement courses

*19 have been issued with fixed penalty notice.

*Three have been issued with a court summons

*And 10 are still being processed.

Traffic calming measures have already been put in place on Broadway, which is a road which is used by a lot of vehicles.

Armthorpe residents will hopefully have seen a significant increase in police resources over the past two weeks. This was in response to concerns raised at the last Community Engagement Meeting about police visibility.

We recovered three stolen quad bikes and one stolen motor bike at a site between Armthorpe and the town centre recently. We also recovered a stolen dog from the same location.

Our activity has driven crime down in this area with significantly fewer crimes reported over the past two weeks. Antisocial behaviour complaints were also down with just one complaint received last week, compared to five the previous week and 10 three weeks ago.

We have also completed a week of activity in Stainforth with more high visibility patrols, including support from mounted officers. We arrested one person who was recalled to prison and another two for failing to appear at court. We also executed two warrants in Stainforth but found no drugs. The off road bike team visited the area, and although they did not see any off road bikes, we received no such complaints and the team clearly had a positive effect. We also conducted a number of estate walks with Doncaster Council and arrested one person for fly tipping. Finally, we ran speed operations on Church Road and Station Road.

If you would like to know more about what police are doing in the East of Doncaster, sign up to SYP alerts by registering via our website, follow us on Facebook at Doncaster East NHP or look at our website page – www.southyorks.police.uk.

Now that the darker nights are upon us, readers could consider some simple crime prevention methods to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of the opportunist thief.

I have noticed a number of shed and garage burglaries across the east of Doncaster. Sadly, good quality padlocks are often used on a basic hasp and staple, which can all too easily be prised from the shed.

You can better protect your property with a shed alarm, clutch head screws or coach screws to secure a hasp and staple to the door, use a closed shackle padlock and ideally, put more than one lock on the shed. You can also look at improving door hinges by replacing the screws in them with bolts. If thieves do get instill break in, you can make their task difficult by chaining equipment up and property marking it.

Making sure your car is locked may sound obvious, but you would be surprised at how may insecure vehicles our PCSOs find.

From October 1 2018, police will no longer take reports of most lost property.

This will reduce demand on staff who take the reports. Between 2012 and 2016, we have taken around 11,000 reports of lost property per year

A letter is available to download on our website, www.southyorkshire.police.uk/lostproperty

Meanwhile, we will soon have a new call management system which will have a call back facility. This will enable the caller to request a callback, so rather than wait on the phone, you will be able to maintain your position in the queue, hang up and await the return call.