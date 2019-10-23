Doncaster family tied up and held at gunpoint during raid on home
A Doncaster family of four were tied up and held at gunpoint during a burglary at their home.
A man, woman and two teenage children were restrained with cable ties and threatened with a shotgun after raiders forced their way into the house in Sykehouse.
Now police have launched an appeal to track down the raiders who escaped with money and jewellery.
At approximately 10.45pm on Thursday 17 October, it is reported that three people forced entry to the property in North Lane while the occupants were asleep.
The suspects, believed to be male with their faces covered, threatened the occupants with a suspected shotgun and demanded money.
A significant quantity of cash, along with jewellery and other personal items, were taken during the burglary.
The family – a 49-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl – were restrained with cable ties to stop them from moving.
Detective Constable Billy McLean investigating said: “This must have been an incredibly scary experience for this family, especially the younger members.
“Nobody was injured during this incident but this does not detract from the seriousness of the crime and we are determined to identify those responsible.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the Sykehouse community on that Thursday evening.
“Do you live locally and did you see the suspects? Anyone with information is urged to call police.”
Please call 101 quoting incident number 1007 of 17 October 2019. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111