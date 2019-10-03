Doncaster families to swap lives for Rich House, Poor House TV show tonight
Two Doncaster families will swap lives tonight for Channel 5 reality TV show Rich House, Poor House.
Self-made Doncaster millionaire Terri Ann-Nunns and her family will swap homes with Anne and Mick Ross and their five children for the show which takes two families from the same town from either side of the rich-poor divide to see how the other half lives.
Terri-Ann makes £1.8million a year as a diet guru and lives in a six-bedroom home while the Ross family get by on £200 a week.
And during the swap, Terri-Ann is quickly reminded of her roots in a council house, and says: 'We're probably less happy now, I have to work loads of hours, and neglect Michael a little bit, and obviously it's clear I neglect my kids because they told me all this week.'
'If the business hadn't taken off I would still be in a house the same as where Mick and Anne live
'And I think we would still have been as happy cause we were happy then.'
Terri-Ann made her fortune by creating her own diet plan, and she and her husband Michael and their three children, teenage Aaleyah, Aamaya, six and Arlo, two, have a budget of £1,200 a week.
Meanwhile, Mick Ross earns £8.50 an hour as a driver lives in a council house with his wife Anne, their twin sons Charlie and Archie, five, daughter Tori, 18, and her two boys from a previous relationship.
He tells the show: 'People from the higher earning spectrum can maybe take for granted a little bit that they can just get what they want.”
'And we can't afford to give them that, and that's heartbreaking, it really is.'
The programme will be shown on Channel 5 at 9pm tonight.