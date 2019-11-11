Doncaster falls silent to remember its war dead on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day
Doncaster fell silent yesterday and today to remember its war dead on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 12:44 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 12:45 pm
Service personnel and civic dignitaries gathered at the War Memorial for the annual poppy wreath laying ceremony service yesterday while earlier today, at 11am, Doncaster again fell silent for the annual Armistice Day commemoration.