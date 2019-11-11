Pictured laying a wreath is the the Civic Mayor of Doncaster Coun Linda Curran.

Doncaster falls silent to remember its war dead on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day

Doncaster fell silent yesterday and today to remember its war dead on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 11th November 2019, 12:44 pm
Updated Monday, 11th November 2019, 12:45 pm

Service personnel and civic dignitaries gathered at the War Memorial for the annual poppy wreath laying ceremony service yesterday while earlier today, at 11am, Doncaster again fell silent for the annual Armistice Day commemoration.

1. Remembrance Sunday in Doncaster 2019

Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North, attended the service.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Doncaster Remembrance Service and Parade at the War Memorial in Bennetthorpe.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo: Steve Ellis

