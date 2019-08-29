Doncaster ex-pat Brexiteer says she's not spoken to son since Brexit vote, but would still vote Leave

A Doncaster mum who backed Brexit says she has not spoken to her son since voting Leave – but would have no hesitation in doing so again.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 29 August, 2019

Rose Moore, who lives in Alicante, Spain, told Spanish ex-pat website The Olive Press that she has not seen or heard from her son since she voted Leave in the 2016 EU Referendum.

The 63-year-old told the website: “I still stand by my decision, no one has the right to tell me how to vote.”

Rose Moore says she would still vote Leave.

She said her son, a graphic designer in London, could not understand her point of view and has yet to forgive her for playing a part in the UK’s divorce from the union.

The mum-of-two said the decision made her ‘sad’ – and that Brexit has turned her from a lifelong Labour vote to a Conservative supporter - something she said she ‘never thought would happen’.

She told the website she backs Prime Minister Boris Johnson to secure an 11th hour deal and added: “If we go on no deal, the EU will suffer. It may be spread over the poorer countries, but they will feel it.”

She added that the idea of a new referendum was ‘disgusting’ and a ‘bad idea’ and that she would fly back to vote Leave again.

The UK is scheduled to leave the EU on October 31.