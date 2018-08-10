Doncaster detectives release E-fit of cash machine robber

A police E-fit has been released of a robber who stole cash from a man after he used a cash machine in Doncaster.

He struck outside the Morrisons store in York Road between 12.30am and 1am on Saturday, July 21.

A 25-year-old man had withdrawn money from the cash machine outside the supermarket and was walking away when he was targeted by three men at a nearby underpass.

One of the offenders punched him twice in the face and took his mobile phone, driving licence and cash from his pockets.

Two of the men wore scarves across their faces and one was of a 'chunky' build and was wearing a black Nike puffer coat with a white line on the hood.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 487 of July 30 when passing on information.