Doncaster dad jailed for beating man who had sex in the same room as his sleeping nine-year-old son

Gannon was jailed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today

The victim ended up at the home of defendant Mellwyn Gannon, 32, in the early hours of New Year's Day 2019 after drinking with friends since 12.30pm the previous day, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

He, along with a group of people, was invited there by one of Gannon's housemates.

A witness said the victim had sex with another member of the group in the living room of the house.

Michael Greenhalgh, prosecuting, said: "The defendant was angry about this because his nine-year-old son was in the room asleep. The defendant grabbed the victim by the shoulder, and physically picked him from the sofa and took him to the back garden and threw him."

He added: "The defendant accepts that he lost his temper and accepts that in temper he hit him with his fists several times, during the course of taking him out to the garden."

After being found bleeding and with no shoes on in a grassed area nearby, the victim was rushed to hopsital.

Mr Greenhalgh said the victim was found to have six fractured ribs and a hemathorax - which is a collection of blood in the space between the chest wall and the lung - to both lungs.

He was taken to intensive care and spent six of his nine weeks in hospital in an induced coma as a result of his injuries.

In a statement read to the court, Gannon's victim said he nearly died twice, contracted sepsis and became ill with pnumonia during his hospital stay.

"I still have trouble with my lungs and trouble with walking becuase my lungs aren't the same. It's made me a nervous person, I don't like to go out on my own anymore," he said.

Gannon, of Sycamore Court, Mexborough pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent during a hearing held yesterday.

Chris Aspinall, defending, said: "This was an isolated incident in what I would submit are unusual circumstances, that were completely unexpected.

"It's been a momentary, and what I would submit is an understandable, loss of temper."

Judge Graham Reeds QC jailed Gannon for 12 months, and said it would not be possible to suspend the sentence due to the serious nature of his victim's injuries.

He said: "The appropriate punishment can only be one of immediate imprisonment because of the seriousness of what happened."

Judge Reeds said the three months Gannon has spent on remand and half of his time on curfew would count towards his prison sentence.

He also granted a restraining order which prevents Gannon from contacting the victim indefinitely.