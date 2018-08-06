Doncaster cyclists track down stolen bikes to complete epic charity ride

A group of determined cyclists beat the burglar in the best way possible - by tracking down their stolen bikes and going ahead with their charity ride as planned.

Friends Tara Fisher, Victoria Hogg and Lucy Wright, spent months training for an epic 800-mile plus ride between John O' Groats and Land's End in memory of a schoolgirl who died from sepsis.

The group at Land's End.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Confusing crossing branded Sheffield’s most dangerous is ‘accident waiting to happen’

But the trip was left in jeopardy in April when thieves stole four bikes and other equipment they were planning on using for the challenge from a storage shed in Adwick, Doncaster.

Following the bikes theft, a friend of the trio noticed the stolen cycles had been put up for sale on Facebook. They raised the issue with the seller and managed to get some of the bikes back.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police awarded £6m to improve problem solving and reduce demand on officers and partners

At John O' Groats.

And with the help of donations of other equipment from members of the community, the trio set off on their bike ride on time in July before reaching the finish line on Saturday, August 4.

They were helped by Carole Hall as the support driver.

They managed to raise more than £4000 for The Sick Children's Trust and the Association for Glycogen Storage Disease.

The trip was undertaken in memory of their friend Lydia Millie Patrick who died aged 12 in 2016 after contracting sepsis following an operation for a heart condition.

Tara, aged 32, of Adwick, said: "The ride has been an adventure all four of us will never forget.

"We’ve had overwhelming support throughout and this continued to our final destination at Land's End where we were greeted by family and friends waving flags, clapping, cheering and whistling.

READ MORE: Major Sheffield road closed and trams disrupted after crash

"It has been a truly amazing experience and it proves you can do anything you set your mind to.

"We are overwhelmed by the community spirit and generosity of people both far and wide."

People can still donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vicky-hogg-tara-fisher-carole-hall-nicola-marr-jule-goodwin-jogle2018

South Yorkshire Police are still believed to be investigating the bike thefts and nobody is understood to have been arrested yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.