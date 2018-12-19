Doncaster couple still madly in love 70 years on

A Doncaster couple whose love has stood the test of time have celebrated 70 years of wedded bliss.

Mary and Dave Humphreys, from Stainforth have celebrated their platinum anniversary, and are as in love now as they were when they met as teenagers in 1945 at the pictures.

Mary and David Humphreys, of Stainforth, pictured on their wedding day 70 years ago.

Mary, then aged 15, went to watch ‘You are Always in my Heart’ with her sister, and older brother, who worked with Dave at Hatfield pit and had invited him along for the evening.

It was love at first sight for the pair, and it wasn’t long before they began courting.

Dave, then aged 18, had dreams of joining the army, but due to his job in the pit he was subject to an Essential Works Order and was forced to stay at home, studying for an apprenticeship as an electrician instead.

But his wish was soon granted, when he was sent for national service and posted to Burma where he served with the Durham Light Infantry.

The couple managed to keep their romance alive by sending love letters to each other daily, and signing the letter off with ‘you are always in my heart’ – a motto that stays with them to this day.

And, it was one special letter which made it thousands of miles that would brought the couple closer than ever.

Mary, now 87, said: “Dave actually sent me my engagement ring in a letter from Burma. The envelope had ‘damaged by sea water’ on it, with the ring inside, and the letter said will you marry me? It was a shock but I was happy.”

Shortly after Dave returned home, and the couple married on December 18, 1948, at a ceremony at St Mary’s Church, Stainforth.

While waiting to get their own house, Mary and Dave, who were both one of six children, moved in with Mary’s mother who lived in a three bedroom house with her grandmother living over the road, also in a three bed.

The pair soon found out Mary was pregnant, and later welcomed their first son David, into the hectic house.

Mary added: “My mum had six children, and at the time five of use were pregnant. She had five prams lined up in the garden. It was a mad house, I don't know how we coped but we did.

Five years on they managed to get their own home, and later welcomed Lynne, Annette, Robin, Sharon and Gary to the brood.

Mary said: “Dave was one of six, and so was I. I said I’m going to have six children and I did. Dave was in a family of six boys, and my grandmother was one of 22. We were both used to a large family, most people were in those days.”

They now have over 62 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, with another on the way.

Commenting on the secret to their long marriage, Dave, now 90, said: “Our love has kept us going, that’s why we’ve reached this age. We look after each other.”