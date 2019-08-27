Doncaster Council refuses to release details of no deal Brexit plans amid fears of food, fuel and medicine shortages

Campaigners have contacted local councils across the country, calling on them to release vital information about the local impact of a no deal Brexit.

But despite other councils in Yorkshire releasing details of the likely impact on residents and plans in place, Doncaster Council has not.

Councils can refuse such requests if they believe releasing information would not be in the public interest.

Doncaster Council has not released details of its no deal Brexit plans.

Now the People’s Vote campaign, which has received information from hundreds of councils across Britain, has asked the Information Commissioner to rule on whether they are acting legally or not.

The refusal came in response to a Freedom of Information request about Brexit planning from the People’s Vote campaign.

In January, a leaked report revealed that the government had advised councils on how to reject Freedom of Information requests relating to Brexit.

The advice stated the government’s view that “[w]e do not find that details of ‘no-deal’ planning should be disclosed. Even if individual plans are complete, they make up part of the whole planning by the UK government to exit the EU and as such, we consider that disclosure would undermine the effective conduct of public affairs.”

Commenting on the refusal by Doncaster Council, a People’s Vote spokesman said: “Many councils across the UK have shared the details of their emergency planning for a No Deal with the People’s Vote campaign and the picture is one of shortages, traffic delays, and staff shortages for crucial public services.

“We firmly believe it is essential that everyone knows the impact a No Deal exit from the EU will have on jobs, services and the products we all rely on. It would be a democratic outrage to impose this on the country without giving the public the final say.”

Locally, a document prepared by Kingston upon Hull Council shows that the local authority is braced for near certain shortages of fuel, food and essential medicines following a No Deal Brexit.

The report highlights traffic jams, food and medicine shortages and staff problems which, combined it said, could bring Hull grinding to a halt within weeks of the UK leaving the EU.

Meanwhile, a confidential document prepared by Calderdale Council shows the local authority is braced for near certain shortages of fuel, food and essential medicines following a no deal.