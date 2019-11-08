The authority was moved to quell fears after rumours started spreading on social media that parts of the town were set to face further floodwater to save other parts of the town.

In a statement, a Doncaster Council spokesman said: “We’d like to address rumours that we are ‘opening flood gates’ in some areas.

The River Don at Barnby Dun.

“This is not the case – there are no flood gates in the area.

“Doncaster drainage systems are doing their job in moving water along the minor rivers and streams in the area to eventually fill the Bentley Ings