Doncaster Council plan to reduce congestion on all streets

Leaders of Doncaster Council unanimously approved plans to extend their street works permit scheme to every street in the Borough, so they can reduce and control congestion.

At a cabinet meeting, the council agreed it was a ‘win, win’ decision.

Councillor Joe Blackham, cabinet for highways, street scene and trading services, said: “It’s a win, win scenario. It improves the terms of road works on all of highways. It’s self-financing and will improve the service we currently deliver.

“I totally welcome it. I believe when officers talk about the £28 million over 25 years being the benefit back into Doncaster, we will see over the passage of time that is probably an underestimate and it will deliver far more.”

In a report, council officers said the national cost of congestion resulting from street works is £4.3 billion a year.

The council have operated a permit scheme on 400 of its busiest roads since June 2012, and this will be an extension to that.

The current scheme is estimated to have reduced street works by around 17,500 days over six years.

The extended scheme is estimated to further reduce occupation by 6,000 days per year.

It allows the council to have greater control in the over all works and requires street work promoters to ask permission before starting and to comply with conditions.

Coun Rachael Blake, cabinet for adult social care, said: “I think it’s something that residents will really welcome. We get asked about it a lot as councillors, so the fact that Doncaster has been so proactive about tackling this will make a huge difference to residents whether they walk, drive or cycle.”