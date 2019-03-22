Doncaster Council has issued a warning over a scam email offering Council Tax refunds.

The authority has warned people to be on their guard over calls, emails and texts circulating in the area.

Doncaster Council has issued a warning over a Council Tax scam.

READ MORE: Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones warns of Council Tax hike

It said: “We're aware of a phishing scam operating in our area.

“Residents have reported receiving calls, emails or text messages claiming to be from their ‘Local Authority’ or ‘City Council’.

READ MORE: Government cuts ‘barbaric’ says Doncaster Council

“These messages say that they are due a refund of overpaid Council Tax and ask for bank account details.

“Doncaster Council will not request your bank account details in this way. Do not reply to these messages.”

READ MORE: Hundreds of dog fouling complaints made to Doncaster Council