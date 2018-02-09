Doncaster Council chief lands radio date with Jeremy Vine after pair clash on Twitter

A Doncaster Council chief is set for a date with Radio 2 host Jeremy Vine after the pair clashed on Twitter.

Chief Executive Jo Miller, who was recently named as one of the most powerful people in local government in Britain, has revealed that she has been invited onto the presenter's weekday lunchtime show to discuss local authority funding after the pair swapped tweets over a discussion on the topic.

Tweeting the news, she said: "@theJeremyVine producers have invited me on to discuss what it’s like to run a council in these times including that funding conundrum . Pleased to have the opportunity & glad Jeremy has made it."

Earlier, Ms Miller had tweeted that she became "sad" after hearing the host and guests saying there wasn't a funding crisis in local government on the radio while on her way to a conference in Warwick.

She posted on Twitter: "Listened to #BBCRadio2 @theJeremyVine show which made me sad . I’d say angry , but tbh there were too many men talking about #localgov & how there isn’t a funding crisis . So I’m sticking with sad."

In response the host said: "The Doncaster thread by Jo is beautifully framed and I hope one day we meet and speak on air."

She replied: "I would be delighted Jeremy . It’s not hard to keep debate respectful & considered . There’s way too much out there & we just need a little more compassion, empathy & understanding. My mum always said I had a face for radio. See you there."

Last month, she was named more powerful than three Government ministers and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

She was named the third most influential person working in local government in Britain - ahead of Cabinet ministers Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid and Greg Clark as well as London mayor Sadiq Khan.

She also finished in front of former Labour Government minister Andy Burnham, now mayor of Greater Manchester and Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman in the power list, drawn up by the Local Government Chronicle.

It described Ms Miller has having "passion" being "outspoken" and "controversial" and that she has helped drag Doncaster "up from the depths of despair."