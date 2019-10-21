Doncaster Council blasts yobs after SEVEN arson attacks on park playground in two years
Doncaster Council chiefs have hit out at yobs who have started fires at a village playground seven times in two years, causing damage to equipment.
The yobs have hit Carcroft Park on a number of occasions since 2017, with the council having to carry out a number of expensive repairs to the playground and skate park.
Now the authority is calling on local people to report anti-social behaviour in the park – as well as vandal attacks on other parks across Doncaster.
A post on the council’s Facebook page said: “A play area is a place for our children to go and have fun, to get some fresh air and lose themselves in the thrill of seeing how high they can swing or how far up they can get on the climbing frame.
“So it really frustrates us when we see things like this.
“Incredibly over the past two years we’ve had to carry out repairs on 7 SEPARATE OCCASIONS due to people starting fires at the play area and skate park at Carcroft Park.
“Not only does this cost the council money each time, it also means children can’t enjoy the park like they are meant to.
So if you do think it’s a good idea to do something like this – think again.”
Anyone witnessing any anti-social behaviour and vandal attacks can report it online HERE