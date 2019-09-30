Doncaster community cafe set for relaunch after big refurbishment
A Doncaster community cafe is set to raise a glass next month with a grand relaunch after a major refurbishment.
Bev-Ridge Cafe in Carcroft will hold a launch party on October 8 from 11am following the makeover.
Located within the village’s Bullcroft Memorial Hall, the new look has been made possible with the aid of funding from the ASDA Foundation and Doncaster Council.
The cafe is staffed by staff and students of Ridge Employability College who offer young people and adults work experience and employment.
The organisations aim to train and up skill students with learning difficulties and other disabilities and aid them in improving their financial and social skills.
The cafes specialise in simple breakfast items, light lunches, cakes, cookies and beverages.