Doncaster church to host annual Christmas Day dinner for town’s homeless

A Doncaster church is to host an annual Christmas Day dinner for homeless and vulnerable people in the town.

St Peter in Chains Church on Chequer Road will be open between noon and 2.30pm on Christmas Day.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a freshly cooked three course Christmas dinner.

Those attending will also be able to take away a gift pack of essential items and a packed meal.

Organisers are looking for donations for the gift packs including items such as socks, underwear, warm clothes and toiletries – but no alcohol or aerosols.

A spokesman said: “It is for anybody that needs it and has nowhere else to go.”

Anyone who can help with donations can contact Ste McGuire on 01302 278381.