Doncaster charity in fundraising drive for play sessions for children with autism

A Doncaster charity has launched a fundraising drive to help raise £1,000 to fund day trips, activities and play sessions for youngsters with autism.

The Little Rainbows Autism Group has launched the campaign to help raise cash for private play sessions as well as other events for autistic children in Doncaster.

Chairman Paula Whitehead said: “We are volunteers and are also parents of autistic children and we take time out of our already busy lives to run the group and help so many families based in Doncaster.

“But we are running short on funding and we have set up a funding page so we can get more people donating towards our lovely charity.

“We currently have seven committee members who work all hours in getting play sessions sorted and booked and we have monthly committee meetings so we can discuss things about various groups we put on throughout the year.

“Most of our play sessions are private so they are away from the general public to ease any unnecessary meltdowns.

“We are always looking to get donations from people to keep our group going so we can carry on putting these events and play sessions on for the families.”

For details about Little Rainbows are available HERE while anyone wishing to donate to the campaign can do so at the Just Giving page HERE