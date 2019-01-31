Buses in Doncaster are delayed by around 30 minutes this morning due to freezing fog.

Bus company First South Yorkshire said all its services in Doncaster are ‘experiencing delays’ due to the volume of traffic on the roads and the fog.

Problems with the power supply on the railway has led to a suspension of tram train services.

