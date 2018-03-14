Doncaster brass band calls for new players as it nears 100th birthday

A long-running Doncaster brass band is hoping to hit the right note with new players as it approaches its 100th birthday.

Markham Main Colliery Brass Band, which was first set up in 1924, has issued the plea ahead of an upcoming series of concerts over the coming months.

The band, which is based in Armthorpe, has outlived the pit which gave it its name - but is looking for new players to ensure it continues and reaches its next major milestone.

Chairman Steve Follows said: "The pit might not be here anymore, but the band still is and we want to get back in the public eye and remind them that we are still going.

"We have a new conductor, a full concert programme, so everything is in place," he said.

Michael Brooke took up the baton before Christmas and the band currently boasts a dozen members - with members of other bands helping out to fill the gaps.

"We are always on the lookout for more players," added Mr Follows.

"To a lot of people, the name Markham Main doesn't mean anything, but we have a very proud tradition as a mining and colliery band.

"Now is the time to reboot and rebuild to ensure we keep going."

The band hosts regular rehearsals and practice sessions in Armthorpe and began in the mid 20s using second hand instruments.

As the years progressed, the band went from performing at local events to taking part in competitions across the country.

The pit closed in 1996 and the site is now a housing estate.

Anyone interested in joining can contact Steve on 07773 209380 or visit the website at www.mmcbb.co.uk