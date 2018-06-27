Doncaster-born England star Danny Rose may reverse decision to ban family from Russia over racism fears

Doncaster-born England star Danny Rose said he is 'open' to his family attending the World Cup - having previously told them not to come to Russia over fears of racism.

The families of England’s players have been staying in Saint Petersburg, 25 miles away from the national team’s training base in Repino, and Rose said before the tournament he did not want his preparations distracted by concerns for their safety.

READ MORE: VIDEO AND PICTURES: Huge plumes of black smoke spotted as fire rages near Doncaster town centre

This comes after the 27-year-old previously revealed his mum Angela had been racially abused in Doncaster last August.

Russian football has been marred by racism at club and international level for several years, most recently when racist chants were aimed at French players when the two countries played in March and FIFA fined their union £22, 000.

But it has not yet been a problem during the tournament and Rose now says he would be open to having his family in the country.

The full-back, yet to start a game with Ashley Young preferred instead so far, said: "If I managed to get in the team at some point I may change my mind.

"We just have to win on Thursday (against Belgium), that is the main thing, after that I will assess where I am at.

"I am definitely open to having my family out here."

READ MORE: ​UPDATE: Firefighters damping down at scene of huge Doncaster scrap yard blaze

He added: "It’s the first time I’ve been in Russia. “It’s different to what I’ve expected and I am having a great time."

Before the tournament, Rose opened up about his depression diagnosis last year while struggling with long-term injury and the death of a family member.

He said: "I’ve made it clear that I’ve fully enjoyed coming away with England, whether it’s been within the squads or doing my rehab. The environment’s fine.

READ MORE: Teenage boy stabbed outside Sheffield pub

"I have a good relationship with the manager, on and off the field. I have a great relationship with all my team-mates. Training’s been good.

"There’s not anything to complain about. The trip has been fine and I’m enjoying every minute of it.”