Doncaster band to play Wembley Stadium after landing support slot on Pink UK and Europe tour

An upcoming Doncaster band have landed a prestigious support slot alongside US singing superstar Pink on her forthcoming UK and Europe tour – and will play two nights at Wembley Stadium.

Local trio Bang Bang Romeo have been confirmed as one of the support acts who will appear with the Just Like A Pill and Get The Party Started singer when she tours a host of stadiums next summer.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, the band said: “We are beyond excited to finally announce that we will be playing stadiums and arenas across the UK and Europe in summer 2019 supporting the incredible Pink.”

The band will kick off the star’s Beautiful Trauma tour on June 16 in Amsterdam and will play UK and Ireland dates in Dublin, Cardiff, Glasgow and Liverpool concluding with two dates at Wembley Stadium on June 29 and 30.

The tour will then head to France and Germany with dates in Paris, Cologne, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Hannover and concluding in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on July 14.

Also joining them on the bill will be Vance Joy and Kidcutup!

Tickets and further details are available at www.BeautifulTraumaTour.com and www.PinksPage.com

Earlier this year, the band signed a worldwide record deal in New York.

Bang Bang Romeo first exploded onto the music scene in 2014 and earlier this year announced a deal with US record label Eleven Seven.

The band have previously played some of the world's biggest music festivals and shared the bill alongside the likes of The Who and Iggy Pop.

The band made waves in 2015 with debut single Johannesburg receiving widespread critical acclaim and airplay on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 and Radio X.

