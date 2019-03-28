Doncaster band Stafford Galli to return to the stage and perform for the first time in seven years

Music lovers are in for a treat as one of Doncaster’s most well known bands Stafford Galli are to reform after seven years.

The band have announced they will take to the stage again this summer to celebrate the release of their debut album, Phrygian Knights – which hit the shelves 25 years ago this year.

The original band, excluding one member who died, will be headlining the Conisbrough Music Festival on Saturday, July 6 for a special one-off appearance playing the album in full.

In their day, the band had sell out shows at the Doncaster Civic Theatre twice, along with a sell out performance at the Doncaster Dome without the aid of management.

During their career Stafford Galli have supported Boney M, Saxon, Wilko Johnson, Edwin Starr and The Waterboys, and appeared on live TV.

To coincide with their one-off show, the band will be re-releasing their debut album 'Phrygian Knights' on all major streaming and download sites from Friday, April 5.

Fans can also hear the band on Sine FM this morning, with a live acoustic session on the CMF Radioshow from 10am.