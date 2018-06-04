Doncaster band offers fans chance to star in music video

A top Doncaster band have offered two lucky fans the chance to star in their upcoming music video.

Bang Bang Romeo will be announcing the winner of a competition to star in a video for their new song later today.

The group, who earlier this year signed a worldwide record deal in New York, will be filming at The Old Weighing Room at Doncaster Racecourse on Thursday - with the lucky winners of the Facebook contest starring in the group's music video.

A band spokesman said: "We’ll be doing a two day music video shoot for our next single and we wanna give you and a friend a chance to actually be in the video!"

The winner will get to "hang out for the full day" with the band with "beers and decent conversation included."

The victor will also get two tickets to the group's next Doncaster show, which is soon to be announced.

Bang Bang Romeo first exploded onto the music scene in 2014 and earlier this year announced a deal with US record label Eleven Seven.

The band have previously played some of the world's biggest music festivals and shared the bill alongside the likes of The Who and Iggy Pop.

The band made waves in 2015 with debut single Johannesburg receiving widespread critical acclaim and airplay on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 and Radio X.

The winner will be announced at 6pm.