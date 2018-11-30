Doncaster apprentice’s joy at winning national award

A young apprentice from Doncaster has won a national award for being ‘an inspiration to their colleagues and to others seeking a career in construction’.

Chloe Harper, aged 22, was named the Apprentice of the Year at the national Construction News Awards.

Chloe, who joined Keepmoat Homes in 2015 and is a Land and Partnership’s Trainee, was given the award at a ceremony following judging by HR and talent experts from inside and outside the industry.

Chloe said: “I felt lucky to be shortlisted for the award and I never expected to win - I still don’t think it has sunk in yet.

“Everyone at Keepmoat Homes has been so supportive and I’d particularly like to thank the team in Leeds who have helped me grow in confidence and experience during my time there.

“I hope in the future to continue to develop in this industry.”

Gary Chambers, Regional Managing Director of Keepmoat Homes Leeds office, said: “We’re all tremendously proud of Chloe for winning this award.

“It is a testament to her hard work and can-do approach that she has continued to develop since she joined us.

“Chloe is a prime example of what dedication can achieve and a very important part of our team, I know we all look forward to seeing her continue to develop in the future.”

Speaking about Chloe, the judges said: “In a category full of outstanding individuals, one candidate’s story described a transformational impact on their life, in turn enabling them to become an inspiration to their colleagues and to others seeking a career in construction.”