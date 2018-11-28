Doncaster and Sheffield are the hardest places to find a parking spot in South Yorkshire

British drivers spend an average of four days a year looking for parking space. But where in South Yorkshire is the toughest to park?

Data shows that the Doncaster is the hardest place to find a parking space in South Yorkshire. On a typical day, there are an average of 75 vehicles to every parking space.

GoCompare has measured which cities, boroughs and towns are the hardest to find a parking space, based on the ratio of vehicles to parking space.

Worst places to park

They also analysed how many of the overall parking spaces are reserved for disability badge holders.

Data for this campaign was sourced from the British Parking Association’s Park Mark Award database and the Department for Transport’s Average Annual Daily Traffic Flow (AADF) within each local authority.

These are the top four toughest cities to find a parking space in South Yorkshire:

1. Doncaster - 75 vehicles per parking space

2. Sheffield - 58

3. Barnsley - 36

4. Rotherham - 33



These are the top three most disabled-friendly places in South Yorkshire for parking:

1. Doncaster - 6.8 % of parking spaces are reserved for disability badge holders

2. Rotherham - 5.4 %

3. Sheffield - 4.5 %



Four cities in South Yorkshire make the top ten list of toughest places to find a parking space in Yorkshire and the Humber:

1. Wakefield - 156 vehicles per parking space

2. Kirklees - 137

3. Calderdale - 106

4. Doncaster - 75

5. Sheffield - 58

6. North East Lincolnshire - 52

7. Harrogate - 44

8. Bradford - 40

9. Barnsley - 36

10. Rotherham - 33



The top ten places with parking spaces for disability badge holders in Yorkshire and the Humber:

1. Wakefield - 20.2 % of parking spaces are reserved for disability badge holders

2. Kirklees - 14.6%

3. Bradford - 8.5%

4. Doncaster - 6.8%

5. North East Lincolnshire - 5.5%

6. Rotherham - 5.4%

7. Harrogate - 5.3 %

8. Sheffield - 4.5%

9. East Riding of Yorkshire - 4.48%

10. Hull - 4.31%