Doncaster air hostess bids for Miss England crown after showing off baking skills

A Doncaster air hostess is hoping to fly high and grab the Miss England crown after rising to the top by showcasing her baking skills.

Teenager Keira Ensall-Brennan has made it to the semi-finals of the glittering pageant after baking a cake for the Queen's birthday helped to secure her spot in the next round of the contest.

Keira won her place by baking a cake.

Keira, 17, who works as a member of cabin crew with Virgin Atlantic, landed her place after she was named Social Media Queen in the heats.

Keira travelled to Leicester on the Queen's birthday with a cake she had made the night before to take part in the event , after winning the social media vote in a heat last year.

The contestants where invited to bake a cake to celebrate Her Majesty’s birthday and Keira chose to bake a Victoria sponge cake with special royal icing surrounded by edible bank notes and topped with a tiara and the numbers 92 - the Queen's age.

“The sponge cake was delicious and the fact that Keira spent so much time creating the Royal topping meant she had to win - and it looked amazing “ said judge and Miss England organiser Angie Beasley.

It wasn’t just the cake that won her the title - Keira also took part in an interview and photo round and introduced herself to the judges.

She now goes forward to the Miss England semi-final which takes place on July 4 at Kelham Hall in Nottinghamshire which will feature a catwalk and interview and charity fundraising round.

Keira is also taking part in the Miss Yorkshire finals in Sheffield next week where she could bypass the Miss England semi final by winning a direct place.

She has travelled to Dubai, Philadephia, Chicago, and Missouri with her job and is now hoping her success could secure her a place in the Miss World finals.

Miss England is the only contest in the country to send its winner to the official Miss World final which has a top prize of $100k.

“The competition is about being beautiful inside and out, we are not just looking for a pretty face,” added Angie.

The reigning Miss England is Stephanie Hill, 22, a talented singer and qualified therapy radiographer from Hope Valley, Derbyshire.

Stephanie will be representing England at the next Miss World final which has a top prize of £100k.

The winner of Miss England 2018 will be invited to spend her year raising awareness for the Miss World charity Beauty with a Purpose and will receive a whole host of prizes worth £30,000, including a luxury holiday and a place in Miss World 2018.

Miss World then becomes a global charity ambassador for the year as her role raising millions of pounds throughout the world for disadvantaged children.

Since its creation, Beauty with a Purpose has raised over £2billion for disadvantaged children throughout the world.

You can vote for Keira to reach the Miss England semi final by texting MISS SF09 to 63333.

Text votes costs 50p and the voting line closes on July 3 at noon.