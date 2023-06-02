Donation inspires budding young gardeners

A range of gardening equipment and seeds have been donated to a Dinnington school by a housebuilder.

B&DWS-17052023-5 - Pupils from St Josephs Catholic Primary School with their gardening equipment

Green fingered pupils at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, which is close to the Barratt Homes new Thornberry Gardens development in Dinnington, have received a number of gardening gloves, aprons and tools, along with vegetable seeds and compost to enrich their joy of gardening.

It coincides with National Children’s Gardening Week which celebrates the fun gardens hold for children. Initially the brainwave of Sheffield’s own Neil Grant, the event is now an annual festival celebrated throughout the UK.

Children love involving themselves in gardening but often lack the patience to see the results of their good work. National Children’s Gardening Week aims to capture children’s enthusiasm at a time when results are immediate, in the ‘warm’ week at the end of May.

Laura Atkinson, Headteacher at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, said: “The children love spending time learning outside and have really enjoyed the chance to develop a planting area in school for everyone to enjoy. We are really grateful to Barratt Homes for its support with gardening resources to help us teach the children about planting and growing. We would also welcome any new families thinking of purchasing a property at Thornberry Gardens to come and visit us too.”

Stacey Berkley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading developer, it is really important that we support the community in the areas in which we build.

“St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School is working hard to support its pupils in and out of the education environment, and we are happy to support them. We would love for the equipment donated to inspire more pupils to give gardening a go.”

