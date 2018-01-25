DON’T MISS today in the city...

Head on down to New Roots on Glossop Road today, from 11am to 3pm, for a PAY AS YOU FEEL market of fruit and vegetables.

- Interested in a career in teaching? Learn more at the TRAIN TO TEACH event, at St Paul’s Mercure from 4.30pm to 8pm today.

Star Wars V Star Trek

- Over at The Leadmill, geek cultures will collide from 8pm with STAR TREK VS STAR WARS - including top sci-fi guests on this live panel show.

- Watch the fairytale unfold at Shiregreen Community Centre at Cinderella opens at 7.15pm each evening, running until Sunday.

- Time is running out to catch The Photomarathon Sheffield exhibition, at Millennium Galleries - which shows one day in the life of the city from 300 perspectives.

The exhibition is the outcome of the city Photomarathon competition, which ran in October last year, challenging 300 entrants to take six photographs on six topics in six hours. The exhibition contains a photo from each entrant, and will close this Sunday after a three-month run in the city.

- Shoppers seeking a vintage twist to their sale shopping can head to Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair at Sheffield City Hall this Saturday January 27, with stall upon stall of eclectic and affordable vintage treasures, including fashion, accessories, homeware and collectables from 1920’ onwards. From 11am to 5pm. Admission is £2 pp. person.

- The Al Fresco Pizza Company is in Orchard Square each Thursday and Friday, from 12pm to 2pm.

Temporary Street Eats has set up weekly lunchtime street food, each Thursday and Friday, rotating food vendors and outdoor seating.

‘Studies have shown that the world is a much happier place if people take the time to go out for lunch and get some fresh air,’ their Facebook page recently posted.

‘So, all you office workers, students, tenants and city centre dwellers, we are giving you that option. We have outdoor seating, decent music and of course some of the best food vendors around.

“The Al Fresco Pizza Company will be with us every Thursday and Friday, plus guest vendors.”

- Independent Sheffield venue DINA, on Cambridge Street, is back with the first comedy jam of the year this evening, from 7.30pm.

For those who haven’t been to a jam before, you stick your name in a hat and, as it’s pulled out, you get to do either a standard scene or a game, and will be joined on stage by other names from the hat.

It’s simple and fun, with plenty of support for those who haven’t done improv in a long time, or even at all.

- Curious about Cabaret? Looking for some Burlesque to cure your boredom? Want to get vivacious with some Vaudeville? Then this Thursday night burlesque and cabaret class might be just the thing for you. Running from 8pm to 10pm (for ladies only) each week at Chapeltown Community Centre, The Velvet Burlesque gives you the opportunity to let your inhibitions go and try your hand at everything from fan dancing to chair dancing. Visit velvetburlesque.co.uk to book.

- The Three Merry Lads Quiz night in Lodge Moor tonight will feature ‘Open the Box’, picture quiz and lots of general knowledge. Halfway through the questions, there will be a break, complete with nibbles to help fuel the brain, before the quiz resumes. Apparently spots near the fires are very popular, so management have advised getting there in plenty of time. In terms of the quiz, the rules are simple: no phones, and maximum team size is six. Plenty of drinks offers to help your memories along...

- The Revival: Women & The Word will be coming to St Paul’s Mercure Hotel this Saturday January 27, to celebrate queer culture in Sheffield through spoken word and poetry performances, and the screening of a documentray chronicling the US tour of a group of black lesbian poets and musicians. There will be a bar, and a cake stall serving vegan treats. Doors open at 6pm and last entry is 7pm. Bring a cushion! Visit events.ticketsforgood.co.uk to buy your tickets.

- Burns Beers with Magic Rock, Whiskey and Chocolate kicks off at The Devonshire Cat this evening, from 7.30pm. Come raise a glass to the famous Scottish poet and lyricist Rabbie Burns, as the Sheffield pub brings a modern twist to proceedings. Come taste four different beers, paired with four Scotch Whiskies, and four chocolates for a truly tasty celebration. With Burns Night celebrations taking place at venues across the city, we can’t imagine you’ll struggle for one to suit your tastes!

- This Thursday morning Inclusive Cycling session is open to the public and costs £3 per rider, with carers able to ride free. The session is run by a qualified and experienced cycle leader and a minimum of two cycling supporters who are able to provide help, advice and assistance throughout the session. The session will take place throughout Hillsborough Park, and staff will be as involved or uninvolved as riders wish. Meet at the ball courts at 10am.

