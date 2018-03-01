DON’T MISS: Things to do in Sheffield this weekend - March 1-4

- Sheffield Town Hall will host a volunteering fair today, for those interested in finding out more about the opportunities to volunteer in the city - which roles might be right for you, and to meet like-minded people interested in giving back.

Charities at the fair will include those working with animals, in arts and heritage, environment, health and social care, recovery, housing, community development, victim support, and sport and wellbeing. Visit from 10am to 4pm today.

- Fancy making something special for your mum this Mother’s Day?

Hagglers Corner, on Queens Road, will be hosting a selection of workshops this Saturday, from 10am to 4pm, to show you how to make a range of thoughtful gifts. Running with Scissors will demonstrate how to make bath salts & bath bombs, Orchis Floral Design will help you make a beautiful floral arrangement, and Diamonds & Frogs will get creative painting herb boxes. All ages we welcome.

- Live music, dancing, street food and over 100 different rums will be on offer at Sheffield Rum Festival this Friday to Sunday. Head to Trafalgar Warehouse, on Trafalgar Street, from 5.30pm tomorrow to taste tons of rum, talk to rum industry experts and bloggers, and learn fun facts and tips. Visit Eventbrite for details and to book.

- Have you ever stared at your beer glass and wondered ‘How do they make this stuff?’

Take advantage of a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in firsthand Brewery Experience, at The Sheffield Brewery Company this Saturday, with a series of tour and tasting sessions.

The head brewer will guide visitors through the brewing process, the history of brewing and the heritage of the original Victorian polish works building, while offering free tasters of the beer, and the chance to find out how the company’s beers are named. After the tour, you can enjoy a session in the Brewery Tap Room, which is hosting its monthly opening day, with live music and food. Visitors must be over 18 to attend. Visit Eventbrite for more details or to book tickets for one of the tours.

- Sheffield has an amazing heritage in street art and graffiti, and is home to some world-renowned artists, whose colourful works can be found on display all around the city streets.

With this brand new tour, why not make the most of your lunch break to delve into a little culture and take the opportunity to check out some of the incredible art that surrounds the city centre today with a free 30-minute guided tour.

The Guided Street Art Tours, running today at 11am and 1pm, are hosted by SHSU Advice Service and Hallam Union, as part of the university’s Mental Health Day 2018 programme.

Both tours will leave from The Atrium in Owen Level 2 promptly - and there’s no need to book you place, so feel free to just turn up!

- Switch off the lights, and switch on your senses this weekend, with The Wild Boar Restaurant’s Dining In The Dark experience!

Explore your taste buds with a surprise five-course meal at the restaurant, at The Sitwell Arms Hotel, in Renishaw, tomorrow night from 7pm.

You can even try guessing the ingredients and flavours to be in with the chance to win two free dining places to the restaurant’s next dining event. Call 01246 435226 to book.

- Peddler Night Market is back this weekend with street food traders, crafts beers and enough artists, makers and musicians to make your senses tingle.

The market will run from 5pm-11pm tomorrow, 2pm-11pm on Saturday with street food, live music, cocktails and art, at the 7,500 square foot former industrial warehouse at 92 Burton Road, on the Neepsend side of Kelham Island.

Visit peddlermarket.co.uk for more details.

- Ever wished there was a Tinder for friends? Feeling a bit lonely? Not any more!

Union St is back tomorrow night with its Speed Mate-ing event. Taking inspiration from dating shows, bad business meetings, teenage sleepovers, art attack and agony aunts, Girl Gang Sheffield invites you to undertake creative challenges and respond to conversational topics, creating authentic connections between new friends, quickly and fear-free. From 6.30pm for a prompt 7pm start.

- Free nourishment for the mind, body and heart from 11am today.

YogaLua UK is hosting an invigorating walk from Nether Edge up to Brincliffe Edge woods, to do a bit of yoga stretching and enjoy the presence of nature, before heading back to Nether Edge for a short guided meditation, followed by tea and coffee and time for a chat or the opportunity to sit quietly. Visit ‘YogaLua UK’ on Facebook to register and for further details. Comfy clothing advised. Kids are welcome.

- The best of European Theatre is coming to Sheffield this evening.

Each year, the top three shows from Birmingham’s international BE FESTIVAL are sent out to tour the UK, and this year they’re heading to the steel city for the first time. The Best of BE will feature three 30 minute samples of mask, theatre, and circus - all in one evening. The show will start from 8pm at University of Sheffield’s Drama Studio, on Shearwood Road.

- Extending working lives: Prof James Banks addresses solutions to the challenges of an ageing population, Sir Henry Stephenson building, on Thursday from 5.30pm.

- Food Growing: This workshop at Unity St, from 5.30-7pm this Thursday, offers tips and advice on growing your own food.

- Improv Jam: Stick your name in the hat for a scene or a game at DINA on Cambridge Street this Thursday from 7pm.

- Family History: Want to learn about your family history? Head to Meersbrook Hall at 12.30pm this Friday to work with local historian Suzanne Bingham.

- Girlswithdrills: Learn how to make a coat rack with this 2.5 hour workshop at Strip The Willow from 12pm this Friday.

- Free Weights: Introduction to using free weights with confidence at home, at Wisewood Sports Centre this Friday from 6.30pm.

- Police drop-in: Call into The Venue in Stocksbridge this Friday from 11am to 12pm, with guest speaker Tina Weston.

- Say No: Head to Sheffield City Hall at 3pm this Saturday to Say No to NHS Privatisation in a public rally

- Valuation Day: Visit Bishops House, on Norton Lees Lane, from 10am to 1pm this Saturday to have your antiques valued for free.

- Self Confidence: Visit Kadampa Meditation Centre, on Ecclesall Road, from 10am-1pm this Saturday, to learn how to develop unshakeable confidence and realise potential.

- Baby First Aid: Visit The Snug, on Leadmill Road, at 10am or 1.30pm this Saturday, to learn first aid from The Red Cross.