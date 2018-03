Have your say

- SITTING COMFORTABLY?: Learn to sit well at a workshop with Lucy Ascham, at Therapy Room Sheffield, Priory Avenue, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

- TALK: Visit Hillsborough Arena from 7.30pm to hear about the extensive Fox property empire in Stocksbridge.

Don't Miss in the city...

- CYCLING: Head to Hillsborough Park from 1pm to join in an inclusive cycling session led by experienced leaders.

- WEST END: Enjoy a salute to the musicals at The Garrison, at Hillsborough Barracks, from 12pm-3pm.

Don't Miss in the city...