DON’T MISS in the city today...

Have your say

- BOLLYWOOD: Celebrate International Women’s Day with fun dancing at Israac Sheffield, Cemetery Road.

- TALK: Head to Weston Park Museum at 2pm for a talk by Dr Jill Liddington on campaigning for votes for women.

Don't Miss

- LOU LOU’S VINTAGE FAIR: Visit stalls of vintage fashion and accessories, plus the vintage tea room, hair salon, and listen to live music, at Sheffield City Hall today from 11am to 5pm.

- JAPAN DAY: Celebrate Japanese culture, games, food and performance at Sheffield’s Octagon Centre, from 12-5pm.

Don't Miss...