Have your say

COMEDY WORKSHOP: A lively and practical workshop, led by Natalie Diddams, at The Crucible Theatre from 5.30pm-9pm,. Email n.diddams@yahoo.co.uk to book.

OUTDOOR CITY: The Weekender is back, running for the next four days, with key headline events. Visit theoutdoorcity.co.uk

Don't Miss

yoga: Evening yoga in The Winter Gardens, under the trees, from 6pm to 7.15pm. All welcome, including beginners.

psychic supper: Enjoy an evening of laughter, tears and humour, at Rendezvous Totley, from 7.30pm.

Don't Miss