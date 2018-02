Have your say

- HATHA YOGA: ‘Yoga with Jo’ will be hosting this beginners session at Yoga at the Reach, Blenheim Reach, at 7.45pm this evening.

- SOCIAL: Calling freelancers to share stories and make connections at 10am, Regather, on Club Garden Road.

- LANGUAGE EXCHANGE: Visit Bar & Beyond, on West Street, each Thursday at 9pm, to practice your skills.

- CANCER HUB: This 16-week pop-up will provide information and support at The Moor Market, each day from 10am.