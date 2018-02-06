DON’T MISS in the city today...

Have your say

- Meet The ForcE: The College of Policing is looking to recruit professionals from a non-policing background into the force. Visit the Niagara Centre today from 5pm.

- Quiz: How’s your knowledge of The Office? Big Keith himself will be hosting a quiz from 7.30pm at The Leadmill.

Big Keith quiz

- Digital Photography: Get to grips with your own camera at this class, at Meersbrook Hall, from 10am today.

- Crafty Fun: Keep little hands busy at these ‘toy’ themed sessions, at 10.30am and 1pm at Clifford Park Museum.

Photography course