Have your say

Lighters at the ready at The Cremorne tonight, as their Tuneful Tuesday open mic night kicks off at 8pm.

Speak to your local PCSO’s for Sharrow and Abbeydale, at Sharrow Community Forum drop-in today, from 12pm.

Curator Talk

There will be a talk over at Weston Park Museum today, highlighting interesting Viking and Saxon finds from Yorkshire. From 1pm, no need to book.

Visit Kadampa Meditation Centre at 12 noon until 1pm today, for a drop-in meditation class - £4.50 per class, and no need to book.

Community drop in