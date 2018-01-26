DON’T MISS in the city today...

Discover your FAMILY HISTORY with a course at Meersbrook Hall.
The course, run by local historian Suzanne Bingha, runs from 12.30pm today. Call 0114 3991070 to book or for more details.
Fancy learning how to deliver a knockout blow at a BOXING CLASS held each Friday at James and St Christopher Church, from 6pm to 8pm.
Visit The Rose & Crown in Wadsley from 6pm tonight, to soak up the gin at a charity gin fest, in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society.
Finally, the Friends of Greenhill Library will be holding a screening of La La Land this evening, from 7pm. A suggested donation of £5 will include refreshments.