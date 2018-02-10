DON’T MISS in the city...

Have your say

- Charity Run: Raise funds with the St Valentine’s Massacre 5K or 10L ‘run-with-your-hun’ for people of all ages. Meet tomorrow at Meadowhall Way before 10am - fancy dress encouraged!

- Signing: Musician Hannah Read will play an intimate gig and signrecords at Spinning Discs Sheffield at 3pm.

Don't Miss...

- Workshop: Today, #girlswithdrills will be teaching beginners to make planters at Union St from 2pm to 4.30pm.

- Circus: Hula hoop, diablo, plate spinning, and more for 3-6 year olds at Greentop Community Circus on Sunday from 9.45am.

