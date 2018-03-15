DON’T MISS in Sheffield this weekend...

- Beer Yoga?! Yes, we realise this is a bit of a chuckle-inducing idea, but actually, if it’s good yoga and good beer, why not combine the two?

That’s the exact thinking behind a brand new session, being held this Thursday afternoon at Hop Hideout Beer Shop, on Abbeydale Road, from 5.30pm to celebrate Sheffield Beer Week. Yoga teacher Gail Stephens will guide you through a one hour session, with a bottle or can of beer in hand. Bring your own yoga mat. Visit sheffield.carpediem.cd to book.

The Great Gatsby

- Dine Sheffield returns to the city this week - a fortnight of fantastic food at great prices across Sheffield city centre’s diverse dining scene, inspired by New York’s Restaurant Week. Two weeks of dining deals at some of the city’s best-loved eateries launches today and will run until March 29.

- Drop in at Sheffield Central Library this Saturday for a day of inspiration and creativity suitable for all ages; showcasing science, technology, crafts, creations, inventions and gadgets. There will be hands-on activities ranging from coding to crafts, plus free inspiring talks, workshops and exhibitions as part of Makers Day, running from to 3pm.

Learn what can be done with re-purposed clothing, learn the art of collage, how to do Bobbin Lace making, knitting and looming, what coding is all about and how to send a rocket to the moon, make a table decoration, try your hand at difference crafts, and enjoy live music.

Visit www.sheffieldlibraries.eventbrite.co.uk for details of all events and exhibitions, and to book yourself onto one of the workshops.

The Dreamboys

- The Abbeydale Picture House will host a pop-up cinema this Saturday, with The Great Gatsby Experience.

There will be swing music from The Raccoon’s, some spectacular swing dancing routines from The Sheffield University Swing Society, plus a drinks reception, and glitzy photo booth ahead of the screening of the iconic Baz Luhrmann film, so don your flapper dress or bow tie and dress to impress for this charity event with a difference.

The evening’s entertainment will run from 6pm to 11pm with plenty of 1920’s cinema treats and excellent raffle prizes, all raising funds for Cavendish Cancer Care, which works in the community providing support for families during their battles with cancer. Visit theabbeydalepicturehouse.com to book your tickets.

- Once again, the chefs from The Cricket Inn will be battling it out in the kitchen with their Head-to-Head Tasting Dinner, this Friday night, with tables from 6pm. The chef brigade at The Cricket Inn, off Baslow Road in Totley, will battle it out in an effort to be crowned the ultimate Kitchen Champion. This is the third time staff at the restaurant have taken each other on, with each chef creating a course to make up a six course tasting dinner. The winner will be chosen based on the public’s feedback.

Dine Sheffield

- Alice is a little girl whose imagination is characteristic of children’s - limitless. As she roams around into a fantastic world, she encounters funny animals and threatening soldiers. Her epic journey through this world of wonders, adapted from Lewis Carroll’s novel, creates a colourful animated film. Film Unit Sheffeld, in The Auditorium at Sheffield Student’s Union, will host an immersive screening this Friday, from 7.30pm, with decorations and activities.

- PGSOC will host the March edition of its Games Night this Thursday evening at Coffee Revolution, at Students’ Union on Western Bank, for a big dose of monthly gaming fun.

Given that the last Games Night coincided with the cold and snow, they’ve chosen a new venue with plenty of hot beverages available, with a big selection of board games to keep even the most seasoned gamers happy. The event kicks off at 5.30pm and runs until 7.30pm.

- Sheffield Beer Week is a week-long festival celebrating the region’s brewing landscape – old and new! It’s also about highlighting the wonderful world of beer, taking and sharing inspiration from across the globe. Collaboration is key with Sheffield’s bars, pubs and restaurants joining forces with local, national and international breweries to host all kinds of beery events, starting on Monday March 12 and running until this Sunday. Visit sheffieldbeerweek.co.uk for details.

Kids coding

- Get ready for the ultimate girls night out when The Dreamboys live tour arrives at the Sheffield City Hall this Thursday.

This breath-taking show spectacular - one of the UK’s most famous and successful shows of its kind - will feature has been perfectly created for hen nights and birthday parties, so get ready for an action packed two-hour show that has been designed to leave you begging for more. Call 0114 2789789 to book.

- Would you benefit from some time away from domestic distractions to work on your current project? Wesley Hall, Crookes, is running a relaxed and informal ‘retreat’ day this Saturday where you can do just that. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided throughout the ‘Space to Write’ day, with support available. For those who aren’t working on a specific project but would still like to benefit from the day, there will be writing prompts. Visit thevoiceofruss.com/workshops to book.

- Learn to sit well at a workshop with Lucy Ascham, at Therapy Room Sheffield, Priory Avenue, this Thursday from 9.30am to 11.30am.

- Visit Hillsborough Arena from 7.30pm this Thursday evening to hear about the extensive Fox property empire in Stocksbridge.

- Head to Hillsborough Park from 1pm this Thursday afternoon to join in an inclusive cycling session led by experienced leaders.

- Enjoy a salute to the musicals at The Garrison, at Hillsborough Barracks, from 12pm-3pm this Thursday.

- -Meet and greet with greyhounds from Greyhound Trust Sheffield at Fox Valley’s Pets At Home this Friday from 10am to 1pm.

- Head to DINA, on Cambridge Street, this Friday from 5pm, to audition for an Edinburgh Fringe 2018 production.

- Visit R1SE Yoga from 7.30pm this Friday to enjoy a yoga session, follwoed by a glass of prosecco.

- Join St Wilfrid’s Centre’s Sleepout on the floor of Abbeydale Picture House from 7pm this Friday evening, to help raise vital funds.