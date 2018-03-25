Doing these 10 things could make you car insurance invalid

Have your say

You pay enough in car insurance and you want to be sure if you have a crash, you'll be covered.

But your insurer might say your claim is invalid if they find you doing any of these 10 things.

The obvious one is leaving your car unlocked - no brainer. But wearing flip-flops and even having furry dice dangling from the mirror (who still has these?) could stop a potential payout.

Changing jobs might seem like a minor event - but it isn't. Some jobs will be more of a risk than others. It's even worth mentioning a promotion.

Charging friends for lifts could also have an impact - even if it's as part of a carpool scheme.

Even If you take money in exchange for driving people, you risk voiding your insurance. You need a policy in line with a taxi driver for this.

We love our pets but if a dog is roaming around in the car, this also could stop a payout and even risk a fine of up to £2,500

Ways in which your insurance policy could become invalid ...

*Registering your parent's address (or anyone else's)

*Making changes to your car - (even furry dice)

*NOT claiming for accidents

*Driving more than you expected

*Leaving the engine running

*Wearing flip flops or other inappropariate footwear

*Driving with animals roaming about in the car

*Charging your mates for lifts

*Changing jobs

*Leaving your car unlocked